Comptroller chides Unatego over website transparency

The Unatego Central School District was among 13 audited by the Office of New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in 2018 and 2019 to determine the transparency and accessibility of its district website.
The report, released Tuesday, March 23, found that “district websites did not always provide the public with transparent and comprehensive financial information.”
While district officials regularly maintained the school’s website, the audit found that the Unatego was among six schools that did not post its district budget.
All 13 schools included in the audit failed to post current-year budget-to-actual information, according to the report.
When such information is not posted or is difficult to locate on the website, the report found that “taxpayers and other interested parties did not have readily available information to make informed decisions.”
Also absent was the district’s comprehensive property tax report card, which details the national consumer price index, district enrollment, fund balance, spending and tax levies for the current and future school year, as well as information on the district’s reserve fund balances as of March 31, including each reserve’s name, a short description and any planned use of the funds in the upcoming school year.
Taxpayers should be able to use such data to determine whether the amount in each reserve fund is reasonable, according to the report.
“An unrealistic budget can result in a tax levy that is more than needed,” the report read. “The law restricts districts in the amount of unexpended surplus funds they can keep, so that they do not — intentionally or unintentionally — retain large sums of money unless it is intended for a specific purpose. Conversely, an unrealistic budget can also result in a tax levy that is insufficient to fund district operations.”
The audit found that district financial statements the school board’s actual revenue and expenditure amounts were similar to the budgeted amount in 2017 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019, the approximate duration of the audit period.
“Although officials posted the Board’s original adopted budget and budget-to-actual reports on the website, these two documents were located on separate web pages,” the report read. “Because these two documents were not in a transparent location, budget assessments would be difficult to make by taxpayers and other interested parties.”
The report also found that district audits, both internal and external, were not easily accessible on the website and did not include the associated corrective action plans, another factor in ensuring transparency.
In a Jan. 21 response to the audit, district Superintendent David Richards and school board President James Salisbury outlined the district’s corrective action plan, noting that a newly designed website was launched in January with all financial information in an “easily accessible location” under a “Business Office” heading.
District officials noted that monthly budget-to-actual results were posted on the district website under the board of education tab and that corrective action plans were also posted, but were flagged in the audit as not being in an “easily accessible location.”
“Since school districts are required to follow numerous laws, rules and regulations from multiple state and federal agencies, it would be helpful if there were a central clearinghouse where these requirements could be easily accessed,” Richards and Salisbury wrote in their response.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
