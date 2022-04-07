A state comptroller's audit said the town of Delhi did not accurately maintain highway department leave records.
Auditors examined the deputy highway superintendent employee records from Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2019. Auditors then expanded the search back to Jan. 1, 2015, and reviewed health and dental insurance premiums through March 24, 2021.
The audit said leave balances for Brian Rosenthal, who was the deputy highway superintendent, from 2015 through 2019 were overstated by a total of 362 hours valued at almost $8,000. Of this, 272.5 hours was from leave time not being properly recorded, while 89 hours was attributed to his failure to use sick leave for lost time due to an occupational injury, which resulted in an overpayment of his health and dental premiums of $6,411.
However, Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill disputed the findings and is still questioning the audit.
He said the audit began in February 2020 and soon after it was started, the auditors had to work from due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuthill said he believes the audit came from a workers' compensation issue. Tuthill said when Rosenthal was injured on the job he got his doctor to say he could work half-time so he could process the timecards for the department. He said the town worked with the state Workers' Compensation Board to come up with a way to have Rosenthal work half-time while still collecting workers' compensation. The town reimbursed the state for the half days Rosenthal worked, Tuthill said.
He said he gave the auditor a copy of the check that was sent to the state, and a week and a half later Rosenthal was arrested.
"I was stunned when they arrested him," Tuthill said.
Rosenthal was arrested in September 2020 and charged with third-degree grand larceny for allegedly misstating his sick and leave accruals from 2015 to 2019 in the amount of $6,000. A media release at the time said it was a joint investigation by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, the State Police and and Delaware County District Attorney John Hubbard.
According to Hubbard, Rosenthal went before the Delhi Town Court on Jan. 25, and the charge was reduced to petit larceny, adjournment in contemplation of dismissal for six months. Which means if Rosenthal isn't charged with another crime before June 25, the case will be dismissed and will be sealed, he said.
Tuthill said Rosenthal retired from the highway department in November 2020, but works part-time for the department. Tuthill said he repeatedly asked the auditors for the worksheets they used in their audit but "I still don't have the worksheets."
The audit also found six other employees' leave balances were overstated in 2018 and 2019 by 94 hours valued at $2,094. The audit said "These discrepancies occurred and went undetected, in part, because officials did not have adequate procedures in place to ensure employee leave records and balances were accurately recorded and maintained in accordance with the" town's collective bargaining agreement.
The audit said the highway superintendent should be in charge of employee leave.
Highway Superintendent Daren Evans responded to the audit's findings in a letter dated April 14, 2021. In the letter, he said implemented a check and balance system in September 2020. He said highway employees are required to complete daily breakdowns of time earned and sign their timesheet stating the information is true; Evans reviews the timesheets and sends them to the bookkeeper, who also reviews the timesheets; and the bookkeeper provides each employee with a handout stating time used and time earned.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
