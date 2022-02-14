A state comptroller's report found Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego Board of Cooperative Educational Services did not ensure the proper purchasing of some items and did not review professional service contracts every three years.
According to the audit, the district board set the following policies for purchases: "requires employees to solicit competition for purchases exceeding $2,000 but less than $20,000 through verbal or written quotes. Specifically, the policy’s procedures require employees to obtain three documented verbal quotes for purchases exceeding $2,000 but not exceeding $5,000 and three written quotes for purchases exceeding $5,000 but less than $20,000 (for purchase contracts) or $35,000 (for public works contracts)."
Auditors reviewed 22 purchases from July 1, 2020 through Aug. 31, 2021, and district personnel did not solicit bids on seven purchases totaling $49,300. Some of the purchases included batteries for defibrillators, printing services and software programs. Auditors said they reviewed the price of the defibrillator batteries DCMO BOCES paid — $144 each — and found batteries for $96 apiece, which would have saved the district more than $1,000.
In a letter to the comptroller's office, DCMO BOCES Superintendent Perry Dewey III disputed the price. In the letter, he wrote, "Additionally, price checks and availability of commodities after the purchase date, may not be comparable to prices and availability at the time of purchase and we believe that the amounts we paid were fair and reasonable at the time of purchase."
The policy sets the purchasing agent as the supervisor of the purchasing process. The policy also requires department supervisors to evaluate the professional service providers every three years and report their findings to the purchasing agent. The audit revealed the 10 professional service providers the district contracts with had not had an evaluation in three to 18 years. The report said Dewey told auditors evaluations hadn't been done since he assumed the position six years ago and most of the staff is new and didn't know evaluations needed to be completed.
Auditors gave DCMO BOCES three recommendations. Personnel should ensure that quotes are obtained, documented, submitted with purchase orders and retained as required; ensure that department supervisors are aware of the policy requirements to perform professional service provider evaluations every three years and submit the evaluations to their management supervisors; and review the quotes and professional service evaluations submitted as required by the policy and procedures to ensure that the documentation is adequate prior to approving the purchases.
Dewey and the board used the recommendations to draft a corrective action plan, which the board approved during its Feb. 2 meeting.
