A state comptroller's audit found the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District did not keep track of its fixed assets.
According to the audit report, fixed assets are defined as items that have a useful life of more than one year. Some examples of fixed assets include buildings and land, machinery, vehicles, furniture, computer equipment and software. The district contracts with Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego Board of Cooperative Educational Services to provide computerized inventory tracking services.
Auditors examined records from July 1, 2019 through May 31, 2021 of 60 fixed assets totaling $235,300. The audit was extended through July 15, 2021 to observe district inventory items. Auditors found the district did not properly monitor and account for 70% of the 60 assets reviewed, the report said.
Of the assets reviewed, 34 did not have required asset tags and/or were not on the inventory list; three assets could not be located; seven assets, including two without tags, did not have a location listed or it was listed incorrectly on the inventory list; the school board did not approve the disposal of 28 of the 35 assets that were examined and officials have not performed a complete physical inventory of assets in more than 10 years, the report said.
Auditors recommended the district compiles an up-to-date inventory list; ensures assets are immediately and appropriately tagged and placed on the inventory list and conducts periodic physical inventories of assets.
According to the report, the deputy treasurer is in charge of reviewing purchase orders and notifying the treasurer if assets or groups of assets exceed $1,000. The deputy treasurer is responsible for giving the asset tags to the individual who receives the assets and that individual must adhere the tags onto the assets. The district's technology director is responsible for notifying the treasurer when technology is purchased and is responsible for placing tags on the items.
Some of the 34 items that did not have asset tags include uninterruptible power supplies, electrostatic sprayers, computer equipment and musical instruments. The report said school personnel were unaware that the assets were not labeled and said the labels had probably fallen off or had never been applied. In addition, personnel told auditors four assets were not added to the inventory list because employees did not notify the treasurer of the purchase.
Auditors found seven items did not have a location or had an incorrect location on the inventory list, however, they were all located on school property. The report said "Employees told us they were unaware of the requirement to report the transfer of assets to new locations."
Three items — a television, flute and spectrophotometer — were missing and were presumed discarded, the report said. Auditors also chided the Board of Education for not approving the disposal of 28 assets.
"Because officials did not ensure that staff complied with the District’s fixed asset policies and maintained up-to-date inventory records, the District had an increased risk that its assets could be lost, stolen or misused," the report said. "Also, because staff who managed assets were unaware of the District’s fixed asset policies, officials cannot ensure that the District’s assets are disposed of with Board approval."
The report said the district did not adhere to its own fixed asset inventory policy to conduct periodic inventories. It did say the technology and music department conducted yearly inventories, but other inventories hadn't been conducted up to 10 years.
District Superintendent Annette Hammond responded to the audit and said the district will develop a corrective action plan.
