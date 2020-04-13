An audit by the New York State Comptroller’s Office found that the Sidney Central School District had an unplanned operating surplus of approximately $431,000, according to a March 13 report.
The report attributed the surplus to the board’s history of adopting budgets that conservatively estimated revenues and appropriations over the last three fiscal years.
“Annually appropriating fund balance that is not needed to finance operations is, in effect, a reservation of fund balance that is not provided for by statute and circumvents the statutory limit imposed on the level of surplus fund balance,” the report read.
The audit, which spanned July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2019, found that the district’s reported fund balances “exceeded the statutory limit” all three fiscal years. When unused annual appropriated fund balances and the excessive tax certiorari reserve balance were factored in, the recalculated surplus fund balance exceeded the statutory limit by between 4.7 and 8.9 percentage points, according to the report.
The report found that balances in the insurance, retirement contribution, employee benefits and accrued liabilities were reasonable, but examiners identified the district’s unemployment insurance and tax certiorari reserve balances — at $381,484 and $563,862, respectively, as of June 30 — as “excessive.”
Addressing the unemployment insurance reserve balance, the audit questioned “whether this balance of $381,484 is necessary, as District officials said they do not have plans to reduce their workforce.”
District Superintendent Eben Bullock said the excess reserve funds will be redistributed according to the recommendations of the district’s legal counsel and audit committee.
The district established a capital reserve fund in May to decrease the local share of any future capital projects, for which the district does not yet have plans, Bullock said.
Regarding the tax certiorari reserve, proceedings for which the report defined as when “a taxpayer who has been denied a reduction in property tax assessment challenged the assessment on the grounds of excessiveness, inequality, illegality or misclassification,” the report asserted that the reserve balance of $563,862 is “unnecessary and should be returned to the general fund,” in accordance with state law.
The audit also found that the district did not develop multi-year financial plans or establish targeted funding levels for reserves. The school board did not receive an annual analysis of each reserve’s projected needs, as prescribed by the district’s reserve fund policy, according to the report.
Finding the district’s budgets to be otherwise “reasonably accurate” and property tax levies remaining “relatively flat” throughout the three-year audit period, the report recommended that the school board follow the district’s reserve fund balance and develop multi-year financial plans that establish the optimal funding levels for each reserve fund.
Bullock said the district intends to have the reserve plan approved each year by October or November and a long-term financial plan by each December, “so the numbers can really drive the budget conversations.”
“For a new superintendent, I thought it was really great,” Bullock said of the audit. “The auditors were very up front, and we learned a lot.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
