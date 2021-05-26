Comptroller: State pension fund remains in 'strong position'

ALBANY — The state pension fund overseen by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli scored a 33.5% gain in its value in the one-year period ending March 31 — a record increase.
DiNapoli is sole trustee of the New York State Retirement Fund that covers 1.1 million public employees, retirees and other beneficiaries.
The fund ended the state fiscal year with a value of $254.8 billion. In the past year, it paid out nearly $13.7 billion in benefits.
Discussing the fund's investment portfolio with CNHI, DiNapoli said, "It's probably no surprise that technology stocks were big winners."
The fund has nearly 53% of its assets in publicly traded equities. About 23% is in cash, bonds and mortgages, while 8.2% is in real estate while the remainder is in absolute return strategies and opportunistic alternatives.
The year coincided with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. It was a challenging time for real estate investments, and the fund's play on that sector gained just 2.2%, DiNapoli acknowledged.
He said it is too early to indicate how the robust performance of the fund will impact the rates of the local government employers contributing to the fund, as there are many variables, including the age at which workers take their retirement and the mortality rate of retirees.
While those actuarial projections have yet to be made, DiNapoli said, "We're certainly going to be in a very strong position in terms of how well-funded we are."
He noted there there had been a small increase imposed on employers a year ago. Those contribution rates impact local taxpayers.
To keep enough money flowing into the fund to handle future obligations, the comptroller has maintained a return target of 6.8%.
The report on the fund's performance was released on the same day that Exxon Mobil shareholders voted to replace at least two board members with activist board nominees. The New York fund was among large funds that backed that move as part of an effort to force the fossil fuel company to address the risks of global climate change.
DiNapoli has been taking the state fund in the direction of divesting from fossil fuel companies. In the interview, he stated: "I suspect we'll be doing some more (divestment) as we move forward. We want to see the companies we invest in be part of the transition to the low-carbon economy that's envisioned in the Paris Agreement, and if they're not, that's not a smart place for us to have our money."
The comptroller, a Democrat and former veteran state assemblyman from Long Island, said he envisions no major changes in how the fund's assets are allocated. But he noted the fund's staffers are always studying emerging trends in the financial world.
He also noted the fund will continue to invest in New York-based startup companies that show potential to grow.
The risk of an acceleration in inflation is one of the challenges facing the fund, as is the slow pace of the recovery of the job market, he said. But the economy, as the nation emerges from the pandemic, is showing signs of "pent-up demand" for products.
"The recovery is going to take time certainly to get back to the employment numbers" the nation had before the pandemic struck, DiNapoli said.
DiNapoli told CNHI he plans to run for re-election in 2022. He has been New York's comptroller since 2007, when he was installed by the Legislature to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Alan Hevesi amid a corruption scandal.
DiNapoli has since been elected to the office three times, taking more votes than any other candidate for statewide office in the last two elections.
As with several other prominent New York Democrats, he has called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a series of sexual harassment allegations and an attorney general's report indicating the Cuomo administration undercounted the coronavirus deaths of nursing home patients.
Cuomo contends he has been involved in no wrongdoing and never touched any woman inappropriately.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.