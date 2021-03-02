Comptroller: Two local fire districts have lax oversight

Two separate but simultaneous state audits of the Delhi and Davenport fire districts yielded similar findings, which were released last week by the Office of New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
State examiners recommended both districts implement more oversight and controls over financial collections and documentations and regularly audit their own payments.
The audit of the Delhi Joint Fire District, which encompasses both the town and the village, found that $746,000 in cash receipts between Jan. 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020, were deposited, recorded and reported and disbursements were proper and supported, but that $4,700 in fees were waived without evidence of approval by the district’s board of commissioners and that the board approved a $300 payment only after it had already been disbursed.
“Being the first OSC audit ever conducted of the Delhi Joint Fire District in our 13 years of existence, it was reassuring all expenditures were found to be properly documented by another party,” Delhi Joint Fire District Board of Commissioners Chairman Scott May wrote in a Jan. 11 response letter to the Comptroller’s Office.
May pledged on behalf of the board to document more thoroughly the board’s monthly review of bills and its waiver of usage fees for the fire hall. The board regularly grants waivers for events that “benefit the community,” May said, including rabies clinics and youth leadership events.
At the recommendation of the audit report, the board secretary immediately implemented a log of cash receipts to be reviewed against the treasurer’s records in order to verify that all money collected is deposited, according to May.
The Davenport audit found that complete accounting records were not maintained and the board did not require its treasurer to prepare and submit reports of the district’s financial activities for the commissioners to periodically review.
District records indicated that $2,863 in hall rental fees were deposited into a savings account without using a rental agreement form or issuing press-numbered receipts, according to the Davenport audit report. The treasurer was not involved in the process and there was no recordkeeping for the rental activity.
The audit included a review all 135 claims, totaling more than $65,000, during the 18-month audit period to determine whether they were board-approved and included adequate supporting documentation. Apart from minor discrepancies, the claims were found to be adequately supported and made for proper purposes.
“Although the Board reviewed and approved claims for payment each month, the Commissioners did not require the Treasurer to prepare and submit reports of the District’s financial activities for them to periodically review,” the report read.
Though no discrepancies were found, the treasurer was also cited for only recording general checking bank account disbursements and deposit amounts in a ledger without any detail of the sources of the deposit, such as whether they were bank transfers or other sources, and did not keep ledgers for the district’s six additional savings accounts, according to the report.
Because of this, “the Treasurer could not prepare complete and accurate monthly reports of the District’s financial activities to submit to the Board.”
In a Jan. 15 written response to the Comptroller’s Office, Davenport Fire District Board of Commissioners Chairman Joseph Ballard said that the board implemented each of the report’s recommendations, including the periodic review of financial reports and the annual audit of the treasurer’s records.
Regarding the district’s apparent lack of a fire hall rental agreement, Ballard wrote that one had previously been in place, but a receipt book has since been added to keep track of rental payments.
