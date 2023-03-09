U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro,R-Red Hook, on Thursday announced his office is accepting entries from high school students in New York’s 19th Congressional District for the annual Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition.
According to a media release from Molinaro’s office, the nationwide competition is sponsored by members of the U.S. House of Representatives and gives young artists the opportunity to showcase their talent. Winning pieces from each Congressional district are displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
“Upstate New York is home to so many talented and creative young artists,” Molinaro said in the release. “The Congressional Art Competition is an incredible opportunity for local students to showcase their abilities on a national stage. I invite interested high school students in New York’s 19th Congressional District to participate and I look forward to seeing their works of art.”
Guidelines for artwork include:
• Artwork may be up to 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by four inches thick, must be two-dimensional, be original in concept, design, and execution and must not weigh more than 15 pounds. It may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.
• Accepted artwork includes paintings (including oil, acrylics and watercolor), drawings (including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers), collage (must be two dimensional), prints (including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints), mixed media, computer generated art, and photography.
• Artwork must be submitted with a completed copy of the competition release form to one of Molinaro’s district offices no later than Monday, April 10.
More information on the competition can be found at https://tinyurl.com/466c7xmm
