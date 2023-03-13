WEST ONEONTA — A new congressman introduced himself to constituents in the area on Monday.
Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-Red Hook, who was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District in November, spoke at town hall meetings in Oneonta and Walton. The local stops were part of a tour of the 11 counties in the district, Molinaro said during his March 13 stop at the Oneonta Town Hall.
"I think it is really important that any elected official ... spend time like this," he said, as he greeted about 40 people in attendance. He said it is important to "listen to and learn from the people."
Molinaro recalled his time as a village trustee and mayor in Tivoli, a Dutchess County village, and said he understands the challenges of local government. "When the roof leaks, it leaks on Republicans and Democrats," he said. "It's the job of local government to fix the roof."
He said he took those lessons into his service in the New York State Legislature and into his time as Dutchess County executive.
Speaking of his election to Congress, he noted that he won a narrow victory over Democratic Party nominee Josh Riley, and said, "It's an honor that I take quite seriously."
Molinaro told the crowd he sought seats on the House committees on agriculture and transportation "because they're known to be bipartisan and they do a fundamental job." He noted that he was also appointed to the Small Business Committee and chairs a subcommittee of that body.
After his introductory remarks, Molinaro fielded questions on a wide variety of topics.
In response to a question about the stability of banks, in the news after failure of banks in New York City and California, Molinaro said there are "ongoing" bipartisan conversations on the matter. While people who invest their money take risks, he said, "those who simply put their money in the bank need to be secure."
When asked if he supports access to abortions, Molinaro said he does not support late-term abortion, but said, "I have always accepted and supported early access" as well as abortions for the reasons of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother. He said he also favors resources to support mothers and families during and after pregnancy, and specifically for children with disabilities.
A questioner said she remembered the Feb. 12, 1974 explosion of railroad cars filled with propane after a derailment in Emmons, and asked what Molinaro would do to stop disasters such as the recent derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine, Ohio, and the subsequent contamination of soil and water in the area.
Molinaro said he has called for "broader transparency" of both railway policies and the federal Environmental Protection Agency response to the crash. He said it isa important for local emergency responders to "know what is traversing their rail line," and to give them the training and tools to deal with emergencies.
When asked specifically about increased regulation on railroads, he said he does not support regulation for the sake of regulation, but, "I support regulations that protect us from things."
On the issue of money in politics, Molinaro said, "I don't happen to believe campaign contributions guarantee decision making. ... We, as voters, discount the value of our power."
He called for bipartisan cooperation on the looming problem of the national debt ceiling, and noted that he had recently joined the bipartisan "Problem Solvers" caucus in Congress. "America cannot default on its debts. America cannot sustain its current spending habits," he said. "By working together, I believe we can come to some agreement."
When asked if he supports universal health care, Molinaro said he does not support a universal, government-sponsored health care system, but does support expanded access to Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance and, particularly, "parity" for mental health treatment.
"America ought to be ashamed of how we've treated those with mental illness," he said. He said most "care" occurs in emergency rooms and jails or prisons, which are ill-suited to provide it. "We have the money," he said. "We just choose to use it someplace else." He called mental health treatment "a priority for me as a member of Congress."
