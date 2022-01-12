Dr. James Dalton is the new board president of Otsego 2000, a nonprofit organization that "protects the environmental, scenic, cultural, and historic resources and economic well-being of the Otsego Lake region and northern Otsego County," according to a media release.
Dalton succeeds Nicole Dillingham, who will continue to serve on the board of directors.
Ellen Pope, executive director, said: “under Nicole’s leadership, Otsego 2000 successfully led the charge to ban fracking in New York state, a huge win for the environment and the people of New York. Nicole has been an invaluable asset to Otsego 2000 and our region and we are grateful that she will continue to serve on the board. I am looking forward to working with Jim to continue and expand Otsego 2000’s work on behalf of our region.”
“The history of Otsego 2000 is one of unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of the land, resources, and people of our beautiful region,” Dalton said in the release. “I am humbled and privileged to take over as board president from Nicole Dillingham, whose leadership and energy has contributed immeasurably to the preservation and sustainability of the resources of Otsego County and New York state.”
Dalton retired from his position as attending physician and director of medical education at Bassett Medical Center in September 2021, the release said. He volunteers at the free clinic in Oneonta and is a gardener, angler and novice beekeeper.
Founded in 1981 and based in Cooperstown, Otsego 2000 administers programs including the year-round Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, Otsego Outdoors, Glimmerglass Film Days, and historic preservation and environmental stewardship initiatives. More information available at otsego2000.org
