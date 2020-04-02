The Otsego County Conservation Association’s 15th annual free Earth Day festivities will still occur but with a digital twist.
This year there will be a series of online events taking place over several days, OCCA Executive Director Amy Wyant said. The digital Earth Festival will include webinars, virtual coffee talks, demonstrations, and a scavenger hunt centered around this year’s Earth Festival theme, “Reduce.”
Being immersed in natural surroundings can be a good way to stay balanced and reconnect during a tumultuous time, she said.
“Even though the world is a little different right now, we wanted to make sure people were still doing the things they enjoy and making sure the earth was still a focus for them,” Wyant said.
Instead of the traditional Audubon bird walk to kick off the festivities, there will be a web presentation led by local botanist Donna Vogler on bogs, which are a type of wetland. This program, offered by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society, will be Friday, April 17, at 7:30 pm and details on how to participate can be found at www.doas.us.
On Saturday, April 18, at 2 p.m., there will be a webinar on reducing energy featuring representatives from Heat Smart Otsego and Delaware River Solar. Sunday, April 19, at 10:30 a.m., participants can log on for a digital coffee talk about how to reduce solid waste output and keep recycling during a pandemic.
The next day at 6 p.m., there will be a program on composting and vermicomposting, or worms to compost food. People can also learn how to reduce food waste through proper planning and storage, and how to efficiently use their leftovers, Wyant said.
An all-day scavenger hunt on Tuesday, April 21 will focus on getting outside and reducing stress, she said. The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will compile a list of birds for people to spot, with less common species given higher points. Participants will look for signs of spring and they will be encouraged to post pictures of themselves decompressing, whether that’s by reading a book, drinking tea, doing meditation or anything else, Wyant said.
Details about the prize are still being determined, she said.
The last event on Earth Day — April 22 — will be an all day “bigger picture” conversation on topics related to the county’s location as the headwaters of the Susquehanna River, watersheds and more, Wyant said.
The digital format of this year’s event provides an opportunity for environmental impact analysis, Wyant said. The festival normally draws 800 to 1,000 people, and Wyant said the organization hopes to calculate greenhouse gas reductions this year.
Visit occainfo.org/earth-festival for details on how to register. All webinars and materials will be available on OCCA’s website after their air dates for people to view at their leisure.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
