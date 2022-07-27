The Central Bridge Water District in the town of Esperance is asking customers to conserve water and reduce water use. That includes limiting filling of pools, and watering lawns and gardens
According to a media release, with little rainfall and ongoing construction, the water treatment plant is having a hard time keeping up with demand. The water is safe to use and may be discolored at times due iron levels, which the district is working to address, the release said.
Those with concerns should call Superintendent Joe Redmond at 518-231-5326.
