Construction begins on Neahwa dog park

ONEONTA — Construction has broken ground on a new dog park at the east end of Neahwa Park.
Work will progress throughout the spring and summer on the dog park, which was the “No. 1 most-requested item” from participants in a series of public hearings on Oneonta’s comprehensive plan three or four years ago, according to Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig.
“We’re very excited to begin work on something most requested by the public,” Herzig said.
Once complete, the park will contain two separate yards, sized accordingly for small dogs and large dogs, Herzig said.
Crews from the city’s Department of Public Works started grading the 3-acre parcel near the skate park, across the street from Damaschke Field, according to city engineer Greg Mattice. Underbrush and some trees were cleared from the field within the last week.
A contractor to put up perimeter fencing and a gate has yet to be procured, Mattice said. Stone dust pathways and a concrete pad for the entrance are also soon to come.
The field will be hydro-seeded within a week or two, Mattice said, but it may take some time before the grass is established.
“I can’t say for sure when it will be open,” Mattice said. “We want to be sure the grass comes in well before we let foot — and paw — traffic on it.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
