Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, June 13, the city of Oneonta's contractor, Eastman Associates, will mobilize work crews and equipment to begin repair work on the bridge at the intersection of Center Street and East Street.
According to a media release, traffic lanes will be narrowed and "drastically" slowed down, but two lanes are planned to remain open.
Pedestrian traffic will also be affected as the sidewalks in the area will be closed and access to Wilber Park will be limited to the far east of the project area. Work is expected to take about two weeks and will be done between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Also beginning Monday at about 7 a.m. and continuing through the end of the day Wednesday, June 15, a contractor will be placing concrete for new sidewalks on West Street between Chestnut Street and Franklin Street. Driveways will be inaccessible during that time and pedestrian access will be limited to isolated crossing areas. According to a media release, newly placed concrete areas must remain closed for the duration of that time to allow the concrete to cure and strengthen. The work will require adjustments to parking and walking patterns. Those requiring special needs will be accommodated as needed.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or calling 432-2100.
