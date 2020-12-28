A.O. Fox Hospital will begin construction to replace a cooling tower on the roof of the building’s west end starting on Jan. 4, according to a media release.
Patients are advised that a large portion of the Emergency Department parking lot will be closed for the duration of the project until February.
No care or services within the hospital or EMS arrivals will be affected by construction, the release said. Valet parking will be available for patients who need it. Visitation restrictions remain in place at the hospital and throughout the Bassett Healthcare Network. More information is available at www.bassett.org/safe-care.
Direct any questions to 607-431-5405 or kelsea.webster@aofmh.org.
