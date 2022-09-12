A building project in the town of Maryland, linked to the town supervisor and apparently begun without building permits, was the subject of a Monday night meeting of the town planning board.
The planning board met in regards to the construction of the Yellow Rose Barn on Smokey Avenue. Discussion on a special use permit for Christine Alvarado, wife of Town Supervisor Ronald Wheeler, to operate the business will be taken up again at a special meeting scheduled for Oct. 4.
According to Otsego County Code Enforcement, the county has no record of any building permits being issued to the Yellow Rose and a stop work order was given to Wheeler and Alvarado, owners of the property for the Yellow Rose.
Planning Board Chairman Joel Fox said, “A special use permit is usually issued for a business and in the zoning plan for the town of Maryland, any kind of business requires a special use permit. First I have to say, I wish this project was done differently and would have been less difficult if the applicants followed the normal procedure and applied for the required permits before construction, not after. However, we can not take that into consideration, and our job is just to consider the special use permit on its merits and how it fits into the town zoning ordinances and the town’s comprehensive plan.”
According to Fox, the town comprehensive plan states; the need to attract new businesses to the town of Maryland and balancing the preservation of Maryland’s unique natural environment while allowing for well planned growth.
“The zoning ordinance lays out specific criteria for approval or disapproval of the special use permit, some are traffic, parking, pollution control, undue disturbances such as unreasonable noise and glare. The planning board has to take a reasonable fulfillment of the criteria. It’s a balancing act for the interest of the applicants and the interest of the town as a whole,” Fox said.
During the meeting, there was discussion of attaching conditions to a special use permit, such as the closing of events with music by 9 p.m., noise to not go over 70 decibels and parking to only be on the property for the venue.
Vincent Rossi, lawyer for Joe and Christine Muehl, occupants on Smokey Avenue who oppose the opening of the Yellow Rose, said “My main objection was the plan wasn’t sufficiently detailed for you (the board) to make a judgement on the situation. Without a detailed plan, you can’t make a decision on how to regulate the activity. Without a site plan, six months from now when things are in operation and there’s a complaint to the code enforcement officer and they are in violation of what the board approved, there isn’t going to be any site plan for what you approved.”
There was confusion amongst the board as the environmental impact application and the permit application for the Yellow Rose stated different uses.
“The application has to be specific for what they applied for. Is this going to be for commercial recreation? Is it going to be an eatery or beverage place? Is it going to be a theatre?” Rossi said.
“It is confusing because one thing is said on the environmental form and another thing is said on the permit application. We should clarify those things. However, no one needs a permit for a winery because it is for agricultural use,” Fox said.
Due to the complex nature of the project, the board requested a complete application and site plan according to the zoning and ordinance of the town of Maryland for the Yellow Rose.
Alexis Ochi, staff writer
