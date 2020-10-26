An Oneonta man has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison for murder.
Nicolas Meridy, one of six suspects charged in connection with the October 2019 shooting death of a Worcester man and attempted cover-up, was sentenced Monday morning in Otsego County Court. He had pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder.
Authorites said Meridy and accomplices were after $5,000 in cash and marijuana when they entered the residence of Kenneth Robinson, 53, who was found dead in the threshold of his Worcester home when emergency personnel responded to reports of a fire on Oct. 10, 2019, according to investigators.
This is a breaking story. More information will be coming later.
