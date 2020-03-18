The village of Cooperstown has announced changes to its Monday, March 23, Board of Trustees meeting to take COVID-19 precautions.
The board meeting Monday will take place in the second floor ballroom at 22 Main Street at 6:30 p.m., according to a media release from the village.
Public hearings will open at 7 p.m. The change in meeting space will permit the necessary 6-foot minimum separation of elected and appointed officials. No non-essential staff will be present at the meeting.
Members of the public are “strongly encouraged” to submit any public hearing comments via email to Village Administrator Teri Barown at tbarown@cooperstownny.org.
The village’s website includes specifics about the public hearings. Proposed Local Law No. 2 of 2020 would change the zoning designation on a Walnut Street parcel from commercial to residential. It would also change portions of parcels on Linden Avenue from commercial to residential. Proposed Local Law No. 3 of 2020 would amend vehicle and traffic regulations to reflect stop signs omitted from current regulations.
Though the village is working quickly to obtain necessary equipment for online broadcast of the meeting, it may not be in place by Monday evening, according to a media release.
Also in village news, because of an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday, March 16, the village has made staff reductions of 50% in the water, sewer and streets departments.
Current staff will alternate one week on and one week off at least through March 31, unless the order is extended, effective March 19.
Additionally the village office will be closed effective March 19, except by appointment Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Essential staff will be working at the office and can be reached to make an appointment by calling 607-547-2411 between the hours noted above, or by emailing tbarown@cooperstownny.org.
The zoning officer, Jane Gentile, will work remotely from home and will be available by appointment by emailing zoning@cooperstownny.org.
Those procedures will also remain in effect through March 31, unless the executive order is extended.
For further information, contact Barown.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.