Cooperstown-area museums prepare to reopen

Several Cooperstown area museums will open in the next few days, according to media releases.
Hyde Hall, in the town of Springfield, will reopen Wednesday, July 1. Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers' Museum in the town of Otsego will reopen days later, Friday, July 3.
The trio follows in the footsteps of The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, which reopened Friday, June 26.
The museums either shut down in March or had delayed openings because of the coronavirus pandemic, and reopening procedures will include mask-wearing and social-distancing rules.
Hyde Hall tours will begin at 10 am. Wednesday, with a limit of six people per tour.
“Hyde Hall has more to offer than ever before,” Executive Director Jonathan Maney said in a media release.
The historic home dubbed "the most British home in the United States" has made some changes during the downtime, according to the media release: "The Maple Stair Hall in the West Wing has returned to its original 1831 appearance, the third floor Billiards Room had its plaster rehabilitated, historic wood panels are repaired in several places, two original high back sofas have returned with new slipcovers, and the original, early water closet is being restored."
Go to www.hydehall.org for more information.
Fenimore and Farmers' will have reduced rates this summer, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, beginning Friday, according to a media release.
“With approved plans and all safeguards fully in place, we now look forward to welcoming visitors back to Cooperstown to enjoy the beauty of our museums and community,” Dr. Paul S. D’Ambrosio, president and CEO of Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum, said in a media release. “Safety is our top priority. When visitors see our exhibitions at Fenimore or walk through the grounds at The Farmers’ Museum, we want them to know that we have done everything imaginable to make their visit a safe and enjoyable one.”
Fenimore reopens with six exhibits, including "Blue Gardens: Photographs by Gross and Daley;" "Hamilton’s Final Act: Enemies and Allies;" "Prismatic Beauty: American People and American Art;" and "Elegant Line/Powerful Shape: Elements of Native American Art."
In September, two exhibits will open: Renaissance master printmaker Albrecht Dürer's work will be seen in "Albrecht Durer: Master Prints," Sept. 19, to Dec. 31, and photographs will be on display from well-known White House photographer Pete Souza in "Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer," Sept. 5–Dec. 31.
Because of the pandemic, the Fenimore has rescheduled three of its exhibits, which will instead be presented in 2021, "Keith Haring: Radiant Vision," "Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams," and "The World of Jan Brett."
Go to www.farmers.org or www.fenimoreart.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.