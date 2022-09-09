The Clark Foundation has announced the winners of its 2022 Clark Foundation Cooperstown Beautification Contest.
Jane Forbes Clark, president of the foundation made the announcement in a Sept. 8 media release. In the contest, held annually since 1954, village residential and business properties are judged on their horticultural beautification efforts in three categories: most attractive floral display in a business setting, most effective overall planting which enhances a residential property as seen from the street, and most appropriate residential or business window box or boxes and/or hanging basket or baskets
There is a $1,000 award for first place; $750 for second place; $500 for third place; and $400 for honorable mention in each category, the release said.
“Over sixty-five years ago, my grandmother, Susan Vanderpoel Clark, founded the Cooperstown Beautification Contest to recognize the tremendous time and effort so many of our residents take to make our village look welcoming and beautiful,” Clark said in the release. “She would be so happy that this wonderful tradition continues to make our village even more special.”
This year’s contest judge was Lauren Prezorski, who, with her husband Lenny, owns and operates Cold Spring Farm; a vegetable and greenhouse operation in Cobleskill.
“The Clark Foundation would like to recognize the yearly efforts of Dr. Roger MacMillan for his dedication to planting and maintaining the flower bed in front of the Cooperstown Art Association sign," Clark said. The bed is not eligible for the contest
This year’s award winners are:
Most attractive floral display in a business setting: First — Metro Cleaners, Helmut Michelitsch, 115 Main St.; Second — Hard Ball Cafe, Perry Ferrara, 99 Main St.; Third, Pioneer Patio, Richard and Kathryn Busse, 46 Pioneer St.; Honorable mention — Cooperstown Classics, Todd Howard, 81 Main St.; Slices Pizzeria/Inside Scoop Ice Cream, Richard and Kathryn Busse, 46 Pioneer St.; Hotel Pratt, Charles Dimick, 50 Pioneer St.
Most effective overall planting which enhances a residential property as seen from the street: First — Dr. Matthew Kleinmaier, 41 Nelson Ave.: Second — Charles and Ursula Hage, 73 Pioneer St.; Third — Nelson Mondaca and John Webb, 97 Pioneer St; Honorable mention — Carol Taylor, 1 Westridge Road; Linda Parmalee, 16 Glen Ave.; Gary Logalbo, 82 Grove St.
Most appropriate residential or business window box or boxes and/or hanging basket or baskets: First — Timothy Johnson, 203 Main St.; Second — Dr. David Vaules, 29 Nelson Ave.; Third — Patricia Schallert, 8 Grove St.; Honorable Mention — William Dykstra, 188 Main St.; Richard and Barbara Havlik, 94 Fair St.; Penny Gentile, 20 Nelson Ave.
