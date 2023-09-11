Jane Forbes Clark, president of The Clark Foundation, has announced the winners of the foundation’s 2023 Cooperstown Beautification Contest. Village residential and business properties are judged on their horticultural beautification efforts in three categories:
• Most attractive floral display in a business setting,
• Most effective overall planting which enhances a residential property, as seen from the street,
• Most appropriate residential or business window box or boxes and/or hanging basket or baskets.
There is a $1,000 award for first place; $750 for second place; $500 for third place; and $400 for honorable mention in each category, according to a media release.
“Over sixty-five years ago, my grandmother, Susan Vanderpoel Clark, founded the Cooperstown Beautification Contest to recognize the tremendous time and effort so many of our residents take to make our village look welcoming and beautiful,” Clark said. “She would be so happy that this wonderful tradition continues to make our Village even more special.”
This year’s contest judge was George Crosby, who recently retired after serving 35 years as a plant science faculty member at SUNY Cobleskill.
This year’s award winners are as follows.
Most attractive floral display in a business setting: First place, Pioneer Patio, Richard and Kathryn Busse, 46 Pioneer Str.; second place, Metro Cleaners, Helmut Michelitsch, 115 Main St.; third place, Hard Ball Café, Perry Ferrara, 99 Main St.; honorable mention, Rudy’s Wine & Liquor. Joseph Festa, 143 Main St.; Hubbell’s Real Estate, Glenn and JoAnn Hubbell, 157 Main St., The Railroad Inn, Perry Ferrara, 28 Railroad Av.
Most effective overall planting which enhances a residential property, as seen from the street: First place, Peter and Judith Henrici, 92½ Pioneer St.; second place, Dr. Jose Raul Monzon and Dr. Bridget O’Mara, 108 Pioneer St.; third place, Charles and Ursala Hage, 73 Pioneer St.; honorable mention, Richmond Hulse, 9 Pioneer St.; Louis Allstadt and Melinda Hardin, 18 Main St.; Anita Meyers, 82 Grove St.
Most appropriate residential or business window box or boxes and/or hanging basket or baskets: First place, Inn at Cooperstown, 16 Chestnut St., second place Allan and Elizabeth Burgess, 77 Beaver St.; third place, Shawnee and Dana Sanders, 194 Main St.; Honorable mention, Randy D. Crissman, 15 Pine Blvd.; Carol W. Taylor, 1 Westridge Road; Richard and Barbara Havlik, 94 Fair St.
