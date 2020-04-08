Cooperstown Center expands telemedicine to fight pandemic

Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing is moving to expand its telemedicine capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Director of Nursing Lacey Rinker.
The center is qualified through the New York State Public Health Association to buy a Bluetooth stethoscope and telemedicine echocardiogram, she said. She said she hopes the center will have the technology within the next 60 days.
Providers can potentially diagnose things like heart attacks from afar with a telemedicine echocardiogram, Rinker said. A nurse at the center would place the Bluetooth stethoscope on the patient, which would then sync up to the provider’s device, allowing the provider to hear the patient’s lungs and heart.
Cooperstown Center has had telemedicine for almost two years in the form of video visits, used for things like dermatology and mental health counseling, Rinker said. Eliminating unnecessary hospital visits reduces the risk of bringing COVID-19 back to the facility.
“Certainly if a resident has to go to the hospital we would send them,” Rinker said. “But this gives us that second set of eyes to determine if that course of going to the hospital really is necessary.”
A nurse practitioner and a doctor visit the center four and three days a week, respectively, she said.
“On the hours they’re not here, that telemedicine machine gives access to a provider 24/7 - holidays and everything,” Rinker said.
The center has a supervisor in the building, either a licensed practical nurse or a registered nurse, at all times. If residents need to speak with a doctor, the supervisor gets them together with the telemedicine technology, Rinker said. She also said telemedicine can also allow for more accuracy than nurses relaying patient symptoms to the doctors over the phone.
“It takes that guesswork out because they can see the patient and they can ask questions themselves,” Rinker said.
Though a few residents still aren’t comfortable using the technology and would prefer waiting for the Cooperstown Center doctor to visit, Rinker said most have taken to it. Telemedicine is especially helpful for dementia patients who struggle with the stimuli and noises of a hospital, she said.
Resident Mark Pettengill, also the center’s resident council president, said most have taken to the technology and that it’s user-friendly.
Those who don’t have cell phones can also use it to video chat with loved ones they haven’t seen in a while, he said. Cooperstown Center has prohibited all visitors since March 11 to protect its residents from COVID-19 exposure.
“We’re all doing pretty well here and the residents, I’m very proud of them for hanging in there so well, doing so well with all this going on,” Pettengill said.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
