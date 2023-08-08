Cooperstown Center, a 174-bed skilled nursing facility near Cooperstown, has a new administrator.
According to a media release from Centers Health Care, parent company of the facility, Jo Peterson of Morgantown, West Virginia, has been named to the position.
Peterson has a bachelor’s degree in health care administration, specializing in long-term care, the release said. She has been a licensed nursing home administrator for 12 years and has worked in the long-term care industry for 20 years. “Ms. Peterson is deeply passionate about the care of residents in long-term care, the release said.
“We are very excited that Ms. Peterson has come aboard to head up our Cooperstown Center,” said Jeff Jacomowitz, director of corporate communications at Centers Health Care. “She brings a wealth of experience and much successes with her, and she is surely a people-person where she gets to know the residents on both the short-term and long-term care. We are very lucky to have Jo.”
Before coming to Cooperstown Center, Peterson was the executive director at CommuniCare Health Services in Charlottesville, Virginia from the end of 2022 into 2023, but spent six years, from 2016 to 2022, as a nursing home administrator with Genesis in Morgantown, the release said.
