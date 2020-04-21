Amid the spread of the virus caused by COVID-19, something a little brighter is spreading at the Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Cooperstown Center Community Liaison Alicia Klein said, inspired by similar efforts on social media, she launched #607RainbowHunt.
“Basically, we’re trying to piggyback off of #518RainbowHunt,” she said. “The 607 (hashtag) wasn’t as big here, so we started it. The goal of the whole thing is for kids stuck at home to put a rainbow in their window and encourage them or people in the community to go out and hunt for these rainbows.”
“Across New York State, the trend is beginning to take off,” a media release related to the project said. “Anyone who has a social media account has likely seen a #RainbowHunt above a colorful display. The idea is to post a picture of the rainbow to encourage people to search for it, without giving away exactly where it is.”
Klein noted that the 178-bed facility’s roughly 168 residents have been quarantined since mid-March, with no visitation allowed. As a result, Klein said, she’s asking community members to facilitate rainbow reciprocity. Residents, she said, began making their rainbows in late March.
“We have a sign on the front door and we’re going to see if the community can send us rainbows, then hand them out to residents,” she continued. “Our residents don’t do social media, so everything has to come to them through the mail — rainbow, letters, pictures — then get handed out to residents. They can display them on doors or windows and (staff) will take a picture of them, then we’ll encourage the community to re-hunt for the rainbows they sent (via the posted pictures), since residents can’t go out and no one can come in. They’re very isolated and we have some residents that don’t get any mail, so we’re doing this to try and keep their spirits up.”
“This is great for residents to see what exactly ‘social media sharing’ and ‘liking’ is all about,” the release said. “We will be working with our residents … so they too can participate as well as see how far their rainbow creation reaches.”
Rainbows should be sent to the Activities Department/Rainbow Hunt at 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Road facility, Klein said. Photos, she noted, will be posted to the “Cooperstown Center” Facebook page, with #607RainbowHunt.
Early feedback to the project, Klein said during an April 6 interview, has been positive.
“We’ve gotten a couple that some little kids brought over,” she said, “and (staff) brought them over to residents on the dementia unit and they loved it.”
The Cooperstown facility, she noted, has five different wings — a rehabilitation unit, three long-term care units and a memory care unit.
“I also had a high school student reach out to me on Facebook from Schenevus,” Klein continued, “and she’s going to reach out to other students from Schenevus and Worcester.”
For more information on how to participate or to view #607RainbowHunt photos, find “Cooperstown Center” on Facebook.
The Cooperstown facility, Klein said, is one of 36 nursing homes statewide owned by Centers Health Care. Though she oversees the Oneida Center in Utica, Klein said, the Cooperstown site is the only location participating in the rainbow hunt.
