The Cooperstown Center and Centers Home Care at 128 Phoenix Mills Road near Cooperstown will host a free circus at 5 and 8 p.m. Friday, July 16.
“I decided to host the circus as a community awareness event," Marketing Account Manager Alicia Klein said. “Many people in our community are not aware of where the Cooperstown Center facility is located or what is offered through Centers Health Care.”
She said she would be at the circus to answer questions about the facility, which is a “skilled nursing facility with 176 beds. Services offered in the facility are short-term rehab and long-term care. It also has a secure memory care unit," she said. "We also offer home care services to people who reside is Otsego County.”
Klein said the circus provider is Adventure Family Circus of Miami, Florida, which will perform acrobatic and aerial acts.
According to the circus' website, the 75-minute performance will include aerial acts, ground acrobatics, trampoline acts, teeterboard acts, slack wire act, contortion, stilting, contact juggling and other circus skills. The circus does not use animals in its acts.
Klein said admission is free, however, donations can be made to the Susquehanna SCPA. Representatives of the animal shelter will be on site with some of the animals it has up for adoption. She said there will also be raffle baskets available with proceeds going to the shelter.
“The event is to donate money to a local charity or organization,” Klein said. “I reached out to the Susquehanna SCPA as they are very active in the community and with their new building opening the same weekend, I felt it was a great way to welcome them 'to the neighborhood' and open up more opportunities for us to work together.”
In addition to the circus and adoptable animals, there will be face painting, balloons, free cotton candy and food vendors. Audience members are advised to bring their own lawn chairs, as seating is limited.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
