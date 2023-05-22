The first meeting of a committee charged with administering a $4.5 million grant in Cooperstown will be held Wednesday.
The village was selected by the Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council to receive the grant from New York state through the NY Forward program. According to a media release, investment from the program “will allow Cooperstown to develop a Strategic Investment Plan and implement key catalytic projects to advance a community vision for downtown improvements.
“Projects selected for funding will transform the community and support a vibrant local economy,” the release said.
The Local Planning Committee is co-chaired by Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and REDC Member Ken Meifert, and has 12 other members. Their first meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 at Village Hall and is open to the public. The meeting will be streamed on the village’s YouTube channel.
The six-month process to develop the Strategic Investment Plan will include two community meetings to gather input from village residents and at least one additional outreach session at a to-be-determined community event, the release said.
More information can be found at: https://www.cooperstownny.org/new-york-forward/
