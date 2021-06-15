New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas, Otsego Now and Cooperstown Distillery on Monday announced the completion of a $430,000 warehouse expansion of Cooperstown Distillery in the village of Cooperstown. The project enabled the business to expand production and hire an additional seven full-time employees, according to a media release. The expansion was supported with a $100,000 award from HCR’s Community Development Block Grant program and an $85,000 construction grant from Empire State Development.
Founded by Eugene Marra in 2013, Cooperstown Distillery produces hand-crafted artisanal spirits sourced by grains grown by local farmers. The distillery won a gold medal in the 2017 Denver International Spirits Competition and 50 other awards in the past five years, according to a media release. Steady growth brought about a need to expand its warehouse and production facility at 11 Railroad Ave.
“We are extremely pleased to have completed this project that has satisfied a key need for us as we simultaneously expand our spirit production and build out our national distribution footprint to meet the growing demand for our products," Marra said in the release. "As we celebrate this significant milestone, we want to thank the many local business and community leaders that have provided support for the project, despite the many pandemic-related challenges over the past year.”
The village of Cooperstown applied to HCR’s Office of Community Renewal for a $100,000 CDBG Economic Development award for small business assistance, which was approved in 2019. The funds were used to purchase machinery equipment, including wooden barrels and a forklift. Empire State Development provided a $85,000 grant for construction costs.
The project consisted of the construction of a two-story, 7,520-square-foot warehouse adjacent to its former warehouse which then was reconfigured for increased production, which requires additional grain. The distillery purchased machinery and equipment that allows the finished product to age and mature on site. That enabled the distillery to increase full-time employment from seven to 14 employees, providing jobs for veterans and low- and moderate-income individuals. The project aligns with the Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council’s Strategic Plan for tourism and value-added agriculture, the release said.
“The development of the Railroad Avenue business district in our community, has been a focus of village leadership for several years," Cooperstown Mayor Ellen R. Tillapaugh said in the release. "Today the Cooperstown Distillery is positioned to be a significant economic engine and employer in our community.”
