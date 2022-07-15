Cooperstown Distillery has won national and international awards for three of its Cooperstown Select Distinguished Whiskeys at two competitions.
The 2022 New York International Spirits Competition awarded Cooperstown Distillery Double Gold — 96, for its Cooperstown Select Straight American Single Malt Whiskey and the distillery was named the New York American Single Malt Distillery of the Year.
The New York International Spirits Competition is a blind tasting competition and is the first competition to be founded in the International Beverage Competition Series. The contest is judged by qualified trade buyers who work with spirits and their customers on a daily basis. The medals for the competition are awarded on a merit basis by majority vote, according to a media release.
In 2021, Alberta Beverage Awards, honoring the best beers, wines, and spirits in the industry, also awarded Cooperstown with Best in Class for its Cooperstown Select Straight Rye Whiskey as well as the Judge’s Selection award for its Cooperstown Select American Blended Whiskey. The ‘Best in Class’ award is a designation that covers all whiskey categories that were submitted for evaluation. Likewise, the ‘Judge’s Selection’ is an award of distinction that places the product above its standard competitive set, the release said.
The Alberta Beverage Awards is a blind tasting competition produced by Culinaire Magazine for wines, beers and spirits that are available for purchase in Alberta, Canada. Products are evaluated blind by panels of Alberta beverage experts to identify the best in each category.
Cooperstown Select Straight American Single Malt Whiskey is made from New York malted barley. The single malt ages a minimum of two years in new American oak barrels before finishing in ex-sherry casks for six months.
Cooperstown Select Straight Rye Whiskey is crafted from rye and other grains which are grown in New York state. Finished in Cabernet Sauvignon barrels, the Cooperstown whiskey is bottled at cask strength.
Cooperstown Select American Blended Whiskey is made entirely from New York state grains and is aged in choice oak barrels. The whiskey is matured and blended before it is finished with French oak for up to a year, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.