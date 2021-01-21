Cooperstown Central School District announced Wednesday, Jan. 20, the appointment of a new district superintendent.
Dutchess County native Sarah Spross is expected to begin her tenure as district superintendent March 1, if not sooner, according to Cooperstown Board of Education President Tim Hayes. She will take over leadership of the district from former Laurens Superintendent Romona Wenck, who has served as interim superintendent since the September departure of Bill Crankshaw.
“We are very thankful for Mrs. Wenck and cannot tell her this enough,” Hayes said. “She came out of recent retirement to provide our board and schools with knowledgeable guidance and district-level leadership at a difficult time for education around the world.”
“I am excited to return to a community that has a strong commitment to education,” Spross said. “I look forward to working with school leaders, faculty, and community members to build on the strong foundation at Cooperstown. It is my goal for all students to have opportunities that prepare them to be college- or career-ready, and to serve as contributing members of society.”
Spross was most recently employed by the State of Maryland Department of Education, where she served as assistant state superintendent for the Division of Educator Certification and Program Approval, which oversees outreach, certification and the recruitment of future teachers, according to a media release from the district.
A graduate of Goucher College and Towson University, Spross brings more than 25 years of experience as a special education teacher, lead teacher, assistant principal, and education director for schools in Maryland, New Jersey, and Florida, according to the release.
Otsego-Northern Catskills BOCES Superintendent Catherine Huber spearheaded the candidate search, which was launched by her predecessor, Nicholas Savin, who retired in September.
“Cooperstown is an outstanding school district which attracted a large number of highly qualified applicants,” Huber said. “After careful deliberation and reviewing input from community stakeholders, the board selected Ms. Spross to lead their district. She brings a wealth of skills and experiences with her to Cooperstown.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.