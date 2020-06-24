Cooperstown Central School’s graduation will include an evening Parade of Seniors, according to a media release from Project Graduation.
The CCS class of 2020 will graduate at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at the middle/high school at 39 Linden Avenue in the town of Otsego.
The commencement is limited to graduates and their immediate family members, attending in cars.
At 5 p.m., the public is invited to celebrate the graduates during a car parade through the village.
The graduates will leave the village’s Blue Lot on Linden Avenue, head north on Chestnut Street to Lake Street, then go left on Lake Street, left on Pine Boulevard, left on Main Street, left on River Street, left on Lake Street, left on Pioneer Street all the way to Beaver Street. At Beaver Street, cars can disperse.
Local fire companies have been invited to participate, according to the release.
Project Graduation is a parent committee that formed from the annual Project Prom group, which promotes a safe, surprise-themed prom for CCS students. Led by Colleen Donnelly and Wendy Kiuber, the group hung banners along Main Street and Pioneer Street on Saturday, June 20, and also put pictures in the windows of the former CVS building on Main Street.
Each of the 75 graduates has a banner and the parade will pass each one.
Family members of graduates are encouraged to gather by the banner of their child. “This will help with social distancing,” Donnelly said in the release.
“Usually the lawn of the Fenimore Art Museum is filled with family members, neighbors, and friends cheering on the graduates. Because that is not possible with COVID-19, the Parade of Seniors is a way for people to congratulate the class of 2020 before they head off for college, the workforce and military service,” Donnelly said.
Project Graduation asks that everyone attending the Parade of Seniors wear masks and practice social distancing.
