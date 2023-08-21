The local planning committee in charge of implementing Cooperstown’s $4.5 million New York Forward grant has scheduled its third meeting for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Cooperstown Village Hall at 22 Main St.
Observers from the public can attend, and time for public comment will be provided at the end of the meeting, according to a media release.
Cooperstown was the first municipality to receive a New York Forward grant from the Department of State, when it was announced in March. The Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council selected Cooperstown to receive the award.
The award implementation process starts with developing a strategic investment plan focused on revitalizing the village’s downtown.
The strategic investment plan examines local assets and opportunities to identify projects that align with each community’s vision and that are poised for implementation, according to Cooperstown’s website.
Funding will be awarded to projects that have the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.
The program, started by Gov. Kathy Hochul last year, is aimed at smaller communities that were being overlooked for funding including Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants.
The state invested $100 million into the NY Forward program to “support a more equitable downtown recovery” for New York’s smaller communities, with a focus on hamlets, villages, and neighborhood-scale commercial centers, the release said.
According to the release, the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting includes a summary of public engagement results to date, a draft vision statement and goals for the strategic investment plan, a review of proposed projects and discussion of project evaluation criteria.
The local planning committee is co-chaired by Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council member Ken Meifert, and includes 12 other members from the Cooperstown community, who are guided by a team of private sector experts and state planners.
The Department of State required that it approve all local planning committee members.
According to the village website, the local planning committee plans to include public engagement throughout the entire grant implementation process.
More information on Cooperstown’s plan can be found at www.cooperstownny.org/new-york-forward.
NY Forward is led by the Department of State, in partnership with Empire State Development, NYS Homes and Community Renewal and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. For more information, visit www.ny.gov/programs/ny-forward.
