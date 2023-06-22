The Local Planning Committee for the Cooperstown New York Forward program will hold its second meeting from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Cooperstown Village Hall at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown. The meeting is open to observers from the public, with an opportunity for public comment at the end of the meeting, according to a media release.
The agenda for the meeting includes reviewing the Public Engagement Plan, preparing for a public workshop, tentatively scheduled for noon to 8 p.m. July 11 at the Cooperstown High School Gymnasium, launching an open call for projects and reviewing preliminary findings from the downtown profile and assessment prepared by the consultant team.
The LPC is co-chaired by Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and REDC member Ken Meifert, and has 12 other members "representing a diverse cross section of the Cooperstown community," a media release said.
Cooperstown was selected by the Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council to receive a $4.5 million award from Gov. Kathy Hochul through the NY Forward program. Investment from the program "will allow Cooperstown to develop a Strategic Investment Plan and implement key catalytic projects to advance a community vision for downtown improvements," the release said. "Projects selected for funding will transform the community and support a vibrant local economy." More information can be found at www.cooperstownny.org/new-york-forward/
NY Forward was launched in 2022 "to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York’s smaller communities, with a focus on hamlets, villages, and neighborhood-scale commercial centers," the release said. The program is led by the state Department of State in partnership with Empire State Development, NYS Homes and Community Renewal, and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. For more information, visit www.ny.gov/programs/ny-forward.
