Karl O’Leary is no longer the principal of Cooperstown’s Junior-Senior High School. When he left March 18, he became the fourth Cooperstown principal in a row to last less than a year.
O’Leary was the principal in Cooperstown for eight months. Before that he held a string of principal and administrator jobs around New York, rarely for longer than a year. He worked for seven school districts in the past seven years, according to his resume on LinkedIn.com. Positions included principal at Delaware Academy in Delhi in 2016, a special education supervisor for BOCES in Ithaca in 2018, high school principal in Moravia in 2019, and assistant high school principal for Middle Country district on Long Island in 2020. Earlier in his career, he worked as an English teacher for 15 years in three different districts. O’Leary is a Port Jefferson native and a 2002 SUNY Oneonta graduate.
The Cooperstown Central School District declined to provide any information about O’Leary’s departure. In calls to the district and school board, all requests were referred to Superintendent Sarah Spross. She explained during two phone interviews March 22 and March 25 that she could not talk about open personnel matters in any way.
“There are several laws that govern personnel-related issues in school districts,” she said. “By law, there are mandated timelines that we adhere to. I think the best approach is to follow the regularly scheduled Board of Education meetings, and our next meeting is April 20.”
“I'm a rule follower,” she added.
Spross said she did want the Cooperstown community to know that no one at the school was in any danger due to the personnel matter. “I think it's important to note that this is not related to any safety-related issues for students or staff,” she said.
Spross, who started her tenure at the school March 1, 2021, said the district has enough administrative staff to finish out the school year, including herself, assistant principal Amy Malcuria, elementary principal Tracy Durkee, director of special education Ramona Luettger and business official Amy Kukenberger. “The team here knows what we need to do from March to June, to execute state testing requirements, graduation, National Honor Society, awards, and continue with instruction,” she said. “It has not been a distraction for the faculty, staff or students. These faculty are incredibly professional and dedicated to the success of students.”
The Cooperstown school district has had a lot of administrative transitions lately, with six principals and four superintendents in six years. In contrast, Oneonta High School has had six principals in 29 years.
“Absolutely there's been turnover at Cooperstown,” Spross said, explaining that some is natural: “we've had individuals that have resigned, we've had people that have retired, we had an unexpected death of an administrator, people have resigned for promotional opportunities,” or moved elsewhere.
Mike Cring was the last long-term Cooperstown high school principal from 2009 until March 2016, when he was reassigned to become director of student services. He left three months later, according to articles in The Daily Star archives. Donna Lucy was principal for two years, followed by interim principal Jim Brophy in 2018-19. Kristen Butler was hired as principal and served for 11 months. When she left, elementary school principal Ann Meccariello was appointed principal of the junior-senior high school. She left one year ago this week for another position, and the school was without a principal for the rest of the school year.
Spross defended the number of transitions, explaining that “between each of the appointed principal or superintendent or administrative position, there are interims. And that adds to the number,” she said, “while you do an extensive and exhaustive search.”
Spross would not discuss whether there will be an interim principal this year, but said that in general, an interim administrator is an essential part of transitions. “You want to make sure that you have someone covering the building while you're doing your active recruiting for the right person for the position.”
Tom Brindley, Oneonta school district superintendent and a former Oneonta high school principal, reflected on administrator turnover in an email Friday. “There are no positions in education that are easy, school administration included. Administrative transitions can be challenging as change is not always easy. But the key … is open communication and a process that involves school stakeholders,” he wrote. “It is their input and their acceptance of the successful candidate that makes this transition a more positive and accepting one.”
