The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, The Farmers' Museum and the Fenimore Art Museum announced that they have joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Association of Children’s Museums, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
According to a media release, the program will provide those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits with free admission for up to four people when they visit any of the three Cooperstown-based museums, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card.
“It is our mission to share a broad and inclusive cultural experience with everyone,” said Dr. Paul S. D’Ambrosio, president and CEO of Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum. “Participating with Museums for All is an important step in breaking down the economic barriers to access our museums.”
Museums for All "is part of the museums’ broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences," the release said. "Museums for All helps expand access to museums and raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities."
“Our adoption of the Museums for All program will ensure that cost is not a barrier to visiting the Hall of Fame” said Josh Rawitch, president at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “Every family should have the opportunity to visit our Museum and connect with baseball history, and this program is an important step toward making that a reality.”
More than 850 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands, the release said.
