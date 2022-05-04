Cooperstown native is Jeopardy! contestant

For Adam Ilgin, of Cooperstown, there's nothing trivial about trivia.
The 21-year-old 2019 Cooperstown Central School graduate competed in a May 2 episode of "Jeopardy!" and called the appearance a “once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
“I did not win,” he said. “I was in second place going into Final Jeopardy, and I bet it all and didn’t get it, so I ended with zero. I don’t regret it. I think I got the short end of the stick in some regards, and I don’t think the questions were necessarily … to my strength, but you can’t choose the questions, or winning wouldn’t mean anything. I’m glad I did it.”
The episode’s final clue was, “In November 1864, John Wilkes Booth and his brothers were fittingly part of a performance of this Shakespeare play?” Ilgin said he answered “Hamlet,” though “Julius Caesar” was correct.
Ilgin, who works on a ferry boat on Long Island, said he has long been interested in knowledge-testing endeavors. Ilgin competed with Cooperstown’s quiz bowl team in grades nine through 12 and, according to club adviser Chalya Pudlewski, holds the school’s record for career points earned, with 4,010.
“I’ve been watching (Jeopardy!) since I was a kid and wanted to be on it,” he said. “I’d taken the test to be on college Jeopardy! before and didn’t make it, then I took the test again probably last June … and I heard back a month or two later, inviting me to a Zoom audition. I did one of those and, probably a month later, they asked me to do a second audition. I didn’t hear anything until December, when they called to confirm my personal information, so I figured it was going to happen, but they didn’t know when they were going to slot me in. I had it in my back pocket, then they called in late January and basically said, 'Could you be here in three weeks?’”
Ilgin’s episode was filmed Feb. 15.
Ilgin credited his time competing for Cooperstown for, in part, readying him for such an experience.
“I was on the quiz bowl team throughout high school … and three of those years — ninth, 11th and 12th — I competed at the small schools national tournament in Chicago,” he said. “In the final of those years, my senior year, I was captain of the team … and eighth at that tournament as an individual player.
“There are definitely some similarities and differences between quiz bowl and Jeopardy! and it prepared me in some ways,” Ilgin continued. “It definitely helped me build my knowledge and, more importantly, my confidence, but I haven’t done trivia really since then. I had an idea (about Jeopardy!) in December, but no idea how soon (the appearance) was going to be, and then they said, ‘be here in three weeks.’ Jeopardy! is a general knowledge show, which means anything can be there, so how do you try to sum up everything there is to know in three weeks?”
Ilgin said, while he researched the most common categories, his episode included “uncommon ones in the first round,” such as reptiles and football.
Pudlewski, too, said Ilgin’s days at Cooperstown proved preparatory.
In a written statement, she said, “Quiz Team was something that Adam loved in high school, and he used to talk about wishing he could be on Jeopardy! someday. He watched it as a way to get better for Quiz Team.”
Former Cooperstown quiz bowl team adviser Tim Iverson, who coached Ilgin in grades nine through 11, praised the breadth of Ilgin’s knowledge.
“The quiz team, we always say, is not about trivia; it’s mostly academic stuff, so it’s stuff … a well-educated person should know, but it does definitely go beyond that,” he said. “And Adam was always pretty good at reaching beyond. He explored a lot of different directions while on the team. He was the ultimate generalist and knew stuff from a lot of different areas.”
“He has a lot of talents and interests,” Pudlewski echoed. “He was a great captain and had command of many categories, especially history, writing, music and film.”
Iversen said he watched Monday’s episode and thought Ilgin “did pretty well.”
“He seemed to get the timing of the buzzer down well and he obviously knew a lot of the answers,” he said. “And I guarantee he knew a lot of the answers he didn’t get. He’s very thorough and looked like he was having fun, which I was really glad to see. If he had just gotten a little bit luckier with Double Jeopardy, he would’ve given them a better run for their money than the final score would indicate. He’s a pretty bright guy.”
And Ilgin’s appearance, Pudlewski and Iversen said, is having an impact.
“Younger students looked up to his ability and took his advice to become stronger players,” Pudlewski said. “My current captain, Theo Ignatovsky, is the only remaining player who played with him and has described him as an inspiration to do well for the team. They were on WCNY's ‘Double Down’ show together, so that might have been a precursor to Adam's Jeopardy! performance. He taught kids not to give up on themselves and that there's more than one chance in life to reach your potential. We had a lot of fun, intelligent conversations on the team, but some serious talks about life, too, and some very special memories.”
“I was talking to some (quiz bowl team members) … and some watched, and they thought it was pretty cool,” Iversen said. “A lot of them were pretty young when he graduated, but seeing him on Jeopardy! is pretty encouraging for them and even kids not on the quiz team thought it was really cool that somebody from Cooperstown, from their school, got on Jeopardy and did pretty well.”
