Cooperstown-Oneonta bus route shut down today, Wednesday Apr 5, 2021 Apr 5, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Otsego Express Route 1 will not operate Monday, April 5, or Wednesday, April 7, the county just announced. Route 1 runs between Oneonta and Cooperstown.
