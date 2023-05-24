Cooperstown Central School District has released results of last week’s budget and board of education votes.
The school budget passed, 235 to 42. A proposition to lease a bus passed, 244 to 33. A capital reserve proposition passed, 237 to 38. A proposition for transportation reserve passed, 231 to 45.
The library budget was approved, 235 to 40.
Christopher Franck, with 232 votes, and Lynne Mebust, with 248 votes, were elected to the board of education. There were eight write-in votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.