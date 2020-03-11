The Cooperstown Central School secondary principal will resign at the end of the school year, according to district Superintendent Bill Crankshaw.
In a March 10 letter to the district community, Crankshaw wrote that Kristin Butler, a longtime employee of the district, resigned for personal reasons, which he described as “family-related factors.”
“She’s certainly not wanting to resign, but she made the decision for her family,” Crankshaw told The Daily Star on Wednesday.
“Throughout my years working at CCS, I have grown to understand the deep sense of community and value placed on education here,” Butler said in the March 10 letter, describing her appointment as secondary principal “an honor.”
“The decision to resign has come after a great deal of reflection on outside factors now impacting my family,” she continued. “I appreciate the dedication of the staff and students here and will miss the daily interactions with them.”
Prior to her appointment as principal, Butler served several years as an elementary teacher and two years as the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.
“She’s done a fantastic job,” Crankshaw said. “She’s invaluable to the district. While she’s resigning, she wants to stay involved with the school.”
Crankshaw said he recommended elementary Principal Ann Meccariello to take over the position and for the board of education to begin the search process for a new elementary principal.
“We are confident that our search will yield a fine new leader for our amazing elementary school and our superb faculty and staff,” Crankshaw wrote in the letter.
“My career at Cooperstown Elementary School has been a time of excellent opportunities for growth and learning,” Meccariello said. “I have made gains in my understanding of administration, and have worked with tremendous staff and families.”
Meccariello said she spent 18 of her 23 years with the district in the secondary school as an English Language Arts teacher.
“I am excited for this new chapter at Cooperstown, and I look forward to working with staff, students and parents at CCS Junior-Senior High School,” she said.
“I encourage you to send your very best wishes to Mrs. Butler and congratulations to Mrs. Meccariello,” Crankshaw wrote. “We are fortunate, indeed, to have such fine leaders at Cooperstown Central School District, and look forward to continuing the fine improvements we have made in the interests of students and educational excellence.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.