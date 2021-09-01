Cooperstown will celebrate the 101st birthday of Doubleday Field on Labor Day.
According to a media release, John Heydler, at the time the new National League president, umpired one inning in a game between Cooperstown and Milford on Labor Day, 1920, marking the formal opening and dedication of Doubleday Field. Since then, Doubleday Field has hosted Major and Minor League teams, professional, semi-pro and amateur baseball, and continues to host hundreds of games each year.
A ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 6, to commemorate the event.
Speakers scheduled to appear include Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh, state Sen. Peter Oberacker and Doubleday Field Committee Chair Hanna Bergene.
Oberacker is expected to read a proclamation from the state of New York, and Tillapaugh will honor Joe Harris, longtime groundskeeper at Doubleday Field.
The ceremony will be followed by a Cooperstown Central School Alumni baseball game, organized by Peter Henrici.
For information, call or email the village offices.
