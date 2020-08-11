Cooperstown trustees approve mandatory masks in downtown

COOPERSTOWN — The village Board of Trustees unanimously approved a mandatory mask requirement for the downtown business district during a special public hearing Monday, Aug. 10, in the Village Ballroom at 22 Main St.
The law requires masks or face coverings on Main Street between Fair Street and Pine Boulevard, and on Pioneer Street from Lake Street to Church Street.
About 20 people attended the hearing, near the maximum accounted for with chairs physically distanced in the ballroom, which is much larger than the normal village meeting room downstairs in the same building. Many of the speakers sought clarifications about the need for the law, the fines for non-compliance (which could be as high as $1,000), the hours the law is in effect and other matters pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic. One business owner said he was opposed to the law and several others had concerns, but more speakers said they supported the law than opposed it.
Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh said about 30 people wrote letters in lieu of attending the public hearing and that those letters would be entered into the public record. The letter writers overwhelming were in favor of the law, she said.
Tillapaugh said the law is mostly taken from existing state law and is adapted by the village for the business district.
She said with the trustees supporting outside dining and vending, it was impossible for tourists and residents to maintain safe distances from one another. She said the village had previously suggested a “Masks on Main” policy and promotion, but guests did not take the suggestion, necessitating the law.
Tillapaugh said the village’s police department will be in charge of enforcing the law, but suggested they will take a light hand with enforcement, focusing on education and passing out masks in the early phases of the law, which would be in effect as long as the state’s executive orders on the pandemic are valid.
“This is not going to be the type of thing that is a gotcha,” she said. “This will be educational.”
Fines will be decided by a town of Otsego justice and none of the money collected will go to the village, Tillapaugh said.
Trustee Richard Sternberg suggested fines should not be issued unless someone is belligerent or confrontational about wearing a mask.
The trustees also unanimously passed a prohibition on dumping garbage or refuge on village property and unanimously voted to extend the Friday free parking program in the Doubleday Field parking lot through Columbus Day Weekend. In July, the trustees unanimously approved free parking in the Doubleday lot through Sept. 5.
