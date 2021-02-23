Cooperstown trustees unanimously approve police review

Cooperstown’s Board of Trustees approved the village’s police reform and reinvention plan during the trustees’ meeting Monday, Feb. 23.
The trustees took two votes related to the plan Monday, with both passing unanimously. The first vote approved the plan and the second authorized Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh to sign and certify the state’s required checklist showing that municipalities have complied with the process for the review.
Tillapaugh said it was clear the village officials and appointed committee members did a thorough review and all participants worked together to create a better police department for the village.
“I think this board really did this so respectfully and took this so seriously,” she said.
Trustee Richard Sternberg said much of the credit for the successful review process goes to Tillapaugh. He said he thinks or has heard that other municipalities are struggling with their reviews. By comparison, Cooperstown’s review was thorough and timely as has led to useful, important changes to the CPD’s policies and procedures, he said.
“I think you did a wonderful job with that,” Sternberg said.
The review was mandated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order 203 on police reform and reinvention, which was issued in the aftermath of the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
Cooperstown Police Chief James Cavalieri was not at Monday’s meeting, but he was a crucial part of the review, Tillapaugh said, including his suggestion that the committee and the trustees review and update the department’s policy on use of force .
Cavalieri said several times during the process that many or most of the negative police incidents that inspired the review, including the one that killed Floyd, were caused in part by officers using outdated and known-to-be-dangerous techniques. He said updated training and polices are key to grooming good officers.
The trustees also voted unanimously to commend two of its officers, as well as one county official, for their rapid response and ability to adapt under pressure during an apparent suicide attempt in the village Thursday, Feb. 4.
The resolution commends Cpl. James Kelman and Officer David Kaminski, as well as Otsego County Deputy Keith Sheldon, saluting them “in the strongest language possible,” saying “their quick thinking and rapid actions saved the man’s life.”
Kelman and Kaminski had responded to a call about a man trying to harm himself in an apartment on Glen Avenue. When they arrived, the man had gashes on his wrists and was heavily bleeding. Sheldon arrived as backup, and when the three officers determined it would take too long to get an ambulance to the location — the closest available ambulance was coming from Oneonta — they transported him to Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown in a police vehicle.
Tillapaugh said the heroic efforts by Cooperstown’s officers and the county deputy were evidence of the kind of policing the village needs and the review process has shown its residents want.
“We really do have a community police force and they are often first responders,” she said.
The trustees also set a public hearing for their meeting Monday, March 23, to consider adopting anti-smoking laws in village parks and outdoors of other village properties.
Deputy Mayor Cindy Falk told the trustees that the village has recommendations against smoking on village property, but no official laws.
The March meeting will take place in person, Tillapaugh said, at Village Hall at 22 Main St.
Monday’s meeting was held via Zoom, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and can be viewed on the village’s YouTube channel.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
