Cooperstown virtual run to raise funds for food pantry

Cooperstown Central School's Leadership Training for Athletes group will hold its annual run next week via a virtual platform.
The race known as the color run the past five years will become the 6th annual Cooperstown Virtual 5K Rainbow Run/Walk.
The race can be run from Monday, June 8, through Sunday, June 14. Registration is at www.itsyourrace.com and cost $5 with donations this year going to the Cooperstown Food Pantry.
The week-long virtual race coincides with the end of the elementary school mileage club season, which has also been done virtually this year.
"In years past we have done the color run as a fundraiser for the American Heart Association," LTA Advisor Monica Wolfe told The Daily Star in a phone interview Monday, June 1. "This year we had done a fundraiser for the American Heart Association at the volleyball tournament.
"So, because of the pandemic, our students wanted to support the Cooperstown Food Pantry this year," Wolfe said, "and I totally support them making that change. They understand the food banks have had more customers this year. I am super proud of them for recognizing that need and then doing something to meet that need."
Wolfe said LTA officers President Piper Seamon and Vice President Kate Donnelly will put a video on the school's social media channels soon. The video will highlight the senior class, honor teachers and allow members of the class of 2020 to send messages to their classmates.
"It was something they wanted to do and Piper and Kate sort of assembled it for everyone," she said.
Wolfe said her group of about 40 students has adjusted to the Zoom meetings for lectures, but she misses seeing her student-athletes in person. Wolfe said she teared up when they started discussing the farewell video.
"I had a hard time making my part of the video without crying," Wolfe said, "because we haven't had the opportunity to see the seniors and go through all the ceremonies with them, to have classes with them, and especially to see them compete in their sports. I really, really miss that."
All runners this year will get medals, which will be given out at an event to be announced later.
Go to www.itsyourrace.com and search for Cooperstown Virtual 5K Rainbow Run/Walk for more information.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.