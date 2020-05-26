Cooperstown votes to allow outdoor vending

COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Board of Trustees unanimously voted to allow outdoor vending from Tuesday, June 1, through Monday, Oct. 12.
The board adopted the resolution at its Tuesday, May 26, meeting as part of its existing special events law, dubbing the season the Cooperstown Outdoors Special Event.
The outdoor vending in the village's commercial and business districts will require that businesses apply for a free permit and provide insurance that covers the vendors and the village. In exchange, businesses can sell merchandise in front of their own businesses and on village sidewalks in certain locations, similar to permits used by restaurants during the summer, or by all businesses during the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's Induction Weekend in July.
After the vote Tuesday, Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh thanked the trustees for doing something positive to help area merchants. With Induction Weekend and most other tourism activities canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, she said, it was important to help the merchants try to recover some business during the end of the season.
"This at least lets us begin a process and we'll stay flexible and see what else we can do this summer to support our community," Tillapaugh said.
The trustees debated blocking off parking spaces or closing Main Street on certain days, but took no action on the idea, instead writing a clause into the resolution saying they reserved the right to take those steps at a later date if social distancing measures are needed. Another clause allows them to end the special event early, or suspend it on certain days, if necessary.
Tillapaugh said she thought the village's merchants were evenly divided between those who wanted street closures and those who did not. She also said because of the need for vendors to get in and out of the Cooperstown Farmers' Market on Saturdays, she would prefer if potential street closures happened on other days. Friday afternoons and evenings and Sundays were suggestions the trustees liked, but they decided to wait and see how outdoor vending went before making a decision on parking or street closures.
Tillapaugh said the sidewalk vending has been popular with the village restaurants and may be crucial for them this summer, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo's edicts on reopening the state from the "On Pause" executive orders during the pandemic limit the number of diners allowed inside a restaurant.
The vending will still have to wait until state regulations allow it. Restaurant dining is slated for phase three of the reopening, but state officials have indicated they are considering allowing outdoor dining as part of phase two. Cooperstown is considered by the state to be part of the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District, which is in phase one of reopening. The region is expected to move to phase two within the next week, according to local elected officials.
During phase one, retail stores are allowed to sell products via phone or online sales and curbside pickup, but in-store shopping is not allowed until phase three.
Village Clerk Teri Barown said she expects phase three to begin in July and is planning for Doubleday Field baseball rentals to begin then. She also said the village is expecting to open Fairy Spring Park and Three Mile Point about that time, but will need approval permits from the state Department of Health. Those parks are being used for kayak launching now, but they are not staffed and no summer lifeguards have been hired, yet. Other village parks can be used, as long as people follow state guidelines for social distancing.
However, Barown said the village is recommending park users go to Glimmerglass State Park in the town of Springfield for outdoor recreation instead of using Cooperstown's parks. The admission fee to the state park has been temporarily waived and the park is taking social distancing precautions, such as removing picnic tables and limiting park and parking capacity. The state park is staffed, so state officials can enforce the social distancing requirements more easily than the village, she said, and because Glimmerglass is so much bigger than the village parks, more people can enjoy that park without causing problems.
Several trustees said they were willing to reconsider rescinding paid parking in the village this summer, but Tillapaugh said the village has already sold parking permits and paid to turn their on-street parking machines on for the season.
At the trustees' April meeting, they voted to start the paid parking season on time on Memorial Day, 4-3, with Tillapaugh, Deputy Mayor Cindy Falk and Jim Dean opting for a July 1, start instead.
"To me, it is sort of like the die was cast a month ago with the vote that occurred then," Tillapaugh said.
