Cooperstown Winter Carnival adapts to pandemic

The 2021 Cooperstown Winter Carnival will mix an international theme with a pandemic-era sensibility.
"Around the World, But Safe at Home," is the motto of the 54th winter celebration in the village, which begins Tuesday, Feb. 16, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 21.
The event is sponsored by the Lions Club of Cooperstown.
"We were trying to bring some other cultures into the mix to jazz it up a little this year," 2021 Carnival Chair Molly Myers said.
"We're mostly virtual this year," she continued.
The carnival committee tried to find events that could be held virtually and still bring community members together, she said. The result will be three special virtual events: Trivia Night will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18; a Virtual Talent Show will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19; and Hanzolo will perform a virtual concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.
"We're actually super excited," she said.
Myers said the talent show replaces the traditional lip-synching show as a way to make it easier for people to participate in something virtually.
"The guy who is usually the host of the lip-synch show, John Hodgson, will be hosting the trivia contest instead, so we were excited to still have him be involved," she said.
The traditional medallion hunt will take place as usual, and several contests are already underway, Myers said.
"We started some of the contests early and we will announce the winners during the carnival," she said. "The nice thing about doing it this way is for certain events, like the snowman building contest, we did not have to hope there would be snow the week of the carnival. People could do it ahead of time. So, it was like bringing back some old favorites.
"The essay contest has been really popular," she said.
Participating businesses are giving out carnival pins for free and are also staging a punch-card promotion. The businesses have hidden the carnival logo somewhere in their stores and people who find it will get their cards punched. All completed cards are entered into a grand prize drawing for a basket of gifts donated from the participating stores, Myers said.
Completed cards must be turned in to Kate's Upstate at 134 Main St. by 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, to be entered in the drawing.
Participating restaurants are also taking on a carnival theme by offering discounts on international specials, Myers said.
Go to www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com for the carnival's schedule, links to the virtual events and a list of participating stores and restaurants.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at 607-441-7218.
