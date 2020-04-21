Delaware County sheriff’s deputies said a South Kortright man was arrested and charged with violating an order of protection.
According to a media release, Robert L. Bridgeforth, 31, Kortright, was arrested Friday, April 17, pursuant to a warrant for two charges of second-degree criminal contempt.
Deputies said they received a complaint on March 13 from a Kortright resident who alleged Bridgeforth sent a text message, which violated the terms of an order of protection that prohibited him from having any type of communication with the protected party. The order was issued after a domestic dispute in February, the release said.
The victim also alleged that Bridgeforth violated the order a second time by contacting the victim through another person.
Bridgeforth was arraigned before Delaware County Court Judge Richard Northrup Jr., via a remote, virtual appearance and was sent to jail in lieu of $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond, pending an appearance in the town of Kortright Court.
