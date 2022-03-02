Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties is nearing its goal for the Grow with Cornell Cooperative Extension campaign, according to a media release.
Marilyn Wyman, interim executive director of the association, said the Minneapolis-based Laura Jane Messer Fund, helped with a $25,000 grant in response to the organization's request to fund “Growing Self Reliant and Healthy Communities through Home Gardening."
"The funding will give CCE the opportunity to engage the public in the critical phase of outreach in our newly designed CCE educational gardens,” she said
The capital campaign was launched in November 2020 to revitalize the grounds of the organization’s Education and Outreach Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown into teaching and education gardens.
“Right now, we have achieved well over 90% of our goal, which puts us in a very good position to move forward with this exciting new addition to our CCE Cooperstown property,” Wyman said. “This contribution further illustrates the broad support for this innovative and timely educational resource that will be used as a platform to launch numerous garden related activities with a range of targeted audience throughout the county. Our Master Gardeners will be a major force behind these educational efforts."
Those interested can visit CCE’s website, www.cceschoharie-otsego.org, and follow the front-page link to Grow with CCE, to learn how to contribute to the campaign, or email Wyman at mfw10@cornell.edu for more information.
The campaign has now reached $193,302, through a combination of cash and pledged contributions and in-kind goods and services, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.