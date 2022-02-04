ALBANY — The onset of the pandemic prompted adjustments for both supermarkets and consumers.
The supermarkets stayed open while many businesses were required to close in early 2020.
Shoppers began looking for ways to reduce their potential exposure to COVID-19. And many stores accommodated them by increasing grocery pick-up services, setting special seniors-only hours and urging customers to keep their distances from one another.
Enter Jamol Pender, an associate professor in the College of Engineering at Cornell University in Ithaca.
Considering the pandemic concerns at supermarkets, he approached the situation as the mathematician and probability expert that he is.
His primary question: How could the risk of transmission be reduced inside the markets?
In an interview, he recalled the news reports about outbreaks of the contagion at meat-packing plants.
Those plants require workers to be in close proximity to one another. In supermarkets, shoppers are typically moving about, but at times they do stand near each other, Pender said.
Having done previous scientific research into queuing — the science of standing in line — Pender said he was reflecting on the increased reliance on contact tracing while he was shopping in his local Wegmans supermarket one day and got the idea to examine grocery shopping routines with an eye towards reducing virus transmission.
"I was tasked in my own family as the one to go to grocery store, Pender said." So I began looking at how people move within the Wegmans and how it is set up."
When his local store went through a redesign, with items moved to aisles where they had not been before, he noticed there was more interaction among the shoppers.
"People would come up to you and ask: 'Do you know where the spaghetti is?" he recalled.
He set up models examining how often pairs of shoppers would interact inside the stores and overlap in the same approximate space.
The inquiry, involving numerous calculations, resulted in Pender and fellow researcher Sergio Palomo concluding that having faster checkout lines in stores would be the most effective strategy against transmission, beyond other public health measures already being employed.
Pender said he believes the queuing research could be applied to public transportation, to better protect passengers and bus drivers.
"We've really been thinking about how do people get exposed," he said. "This goes beyond COVID because, as you know, there are other airborne diseases."
As the contagion began to spread in early 2020, the supermarket industry reacted quickly to reduce the risks. Some supermarkets, before the pandemic, had begun offering their customers a dining experience, though in many cases those efforts were suspended as public officials restricted in-door dining at restaurants.
Michael Durant, president and CEO of the Food Industry Alliance of New York State, said supermarkets will continue to adopt new strategies and safety protocols, guided by the experiences during the pandemic and being responsive to consumer preferences.
"I would say that everything is on the table right now," Durant said. "You're going to see a lot of innovative investment across the board. And where it goes is going to depend a lot on consumer shopping habits."
