ALBANY — Mentions of the COVID-19 pandemic have gone viral in messaging coming from statehouse advocates for disparate causes ranging from revisions of the state's bail laws, to marijuana legalization to tax policy.
Dr. Bobby Cohen, former director of the Rikers Island Health Services serving inmates, brought up the virus as he denounced efforts to roll back a law that this year ended cash bail for most misdemeanor and some felony offenses in New York.
"Assuring the lowest possible population in the jails, through bail reform, discharge of old and sick prisoners, and reducing admissions will slow the spread of coronavirus in the jails," Cohen said.
Meanwhile, some advocates for restoring the ability of judges to use discretion in bail decisions are arguing public health can be better protected if criminal defendants can get health services in jail and be isolated from the public at large.
On the tax policy front, a coalition of progressive groups are citing the financial strains felt by the heath care system and many New York families resulting from the pandemic in promoting proposals that would raise taxes on high-income earners.
"Thus far, New York state’s coronavirus response is raising serious concerns that our leaders will protect the health of the wealthy on the backs of people of color, immigrants, and low-income families," the groups, including Make the Road New York, said in an open letter to legislative leaders.
The cascade of press releases mentioning the virus on seemingly unrelated matters are not solely coming from professional public relations experts.
In an essay, Assemblyman Robert Smullen, R-Herkimer, argued a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana should be kept out of the state budget during what he called "a real health crisis."
"In light of the coronavirus outbreak, this is not a 'priority' that should get passed in the middle of the night," he said.
Doug Muzzio, a political science professor at Baruch College, said pitch artists for causes run the risk of "making themselves totally irrelevant" if they are all harping on the same themes and try to "tie the virus to something that is absurd."
On the other hand, he said it could be effective if cannabis advocates made the argument that "at a time of high anxiety, marijuana is what we need."
David Catalfamo, who served as communications director for former Gov. George Pataki, also suggested public relations specialists be judicious in linking their topics to the pandemic.
"If you are throwing up a Hail Mary pass in the middle of a human disaster, your chances are probably pretty slim," he said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
