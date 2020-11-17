More than 20 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the four-county area on Tuesday, Nov.17.
Delaware County saw the largest increase, with 10 new positive cases reported. Of the 286 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began, 63 are active, four more than Monday. There are eight people hospitalized, two fewer than Monday. There are 195 people in quarantine, and six more people have recovered bringing the county total to 214. Nine people have died of COVID in the county since the pandemic began.
Otsego County saw six new cases Tuesday, bringing its total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,110. There are 43 active cases and one hospitalization, dropping by four and 1, respectively, since Monday. Eight people have died from COVID complications.
Although the bulk of the cases in Otsego have been linked to the colleges, "the number of community cases with no identifiable exposure are rising," the county said in a media release.
Hartwick College has reported 67 cases, with two active on campus, one fewer than yesterday. The SUNY COVID dashboard reports a total of 734 cases on the SUNY Oneonta campus, up three since Monday. SUNY Delhi has reported 18 total cases, and SUNY Cobleskill, 16.
Chenango County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing its total to 506. Of those, 46 are active, two more than Monday, with three people hospitalized. There are 277 people in quarantine, and 441 people have recovered. Ten people in the county have died of complications from COVID since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County did not issue an update Tuesday.
