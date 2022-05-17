There were two errors in our Page 3 story in the May 14-15 edition about a new park in Sidney Center. Isabella, a child identified as Michael Sellitti’s daughter, is his niece. A listing of artists working on the mural should have said the following: The art murals will depict native plants and animal species and are by local artists Caroline Fey of Walton, and Jody Isaacson and Kieko Howard of Sidney Center, along with Arc of Delaware County Studio 190 artists and students in the Franklin School Art Club, he said.
CORRECTION
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Oneonta hosts feature film shoot
- Police Blotter
- Troopers: Investigator witnessed stabbing
- Police Blotter
- Sheriff: Home care nurse stole from patient
- Police Blotter
- Race to fill Delgado's seat becomes key bellwether
- Schools cancel after-school events because of weather
- Troopers: Shopper tried counterfeit bill
- SUNY Delhi president leaves after no-confidence vote
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.