There were two errors in our Page 3 story in the May 14-15 edition about a new park in Sidney Center. Isabella, a child identified as Michael Sellitti’s daughter, is his niece. A listing of artists working on the mural should have said the following: The art murals will depict native plants and animal species and are by local artists Caroline Fey of Walton, and Jody Isaacson and Kieko Howard of Sidney Center, along with Arc of Delaware County Studio 190 artists and students in the Franklin School Art Club, he said.

